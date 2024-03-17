Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 30,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.