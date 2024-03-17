Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Alexandre Apparecido Sells 797 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 797 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $19,406.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at $45,802.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.