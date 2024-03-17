FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 14th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

