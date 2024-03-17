FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned approximately 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1,517.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DNOV opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $271.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

