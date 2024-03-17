Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 4.36. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

