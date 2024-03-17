Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FULC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

