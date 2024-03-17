Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

