Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 14th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

