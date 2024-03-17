FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

BLDP opened at $2.78 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $831.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

