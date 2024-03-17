FY2024 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $157,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,579 shares of company stock valued at $771,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

