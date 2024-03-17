FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Issued By Zacks Research

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $18.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.80. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HII opened at $289.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.81 and a 200 day moving average of $244.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

