Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Senior Officer Purchases C$14,600.00 in Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Maciej Badylak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,600.00.

Maciej Badylak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Maciej Badylak purchased 5,168 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$8,062.08.

On Monday, February 26th, Maciej Badylak bought 7,317 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,780.40.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 4.76. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$359.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3594132 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

