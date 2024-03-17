Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.11 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 493,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

