GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Cap of $671.12 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $671.12 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.95 or 0.00010228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,496,285 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,496,257.64155526 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 6.82165921 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,743,382.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

