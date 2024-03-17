Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Update

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 14th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Genelux Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Genelux has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Genelux by 250.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Genelux by 535.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genelux in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

