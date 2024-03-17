General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

GD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.79 and a 200 day moving average of $248.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $277.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

