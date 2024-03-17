Genesis Energy Limited (GNE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on April 9th

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
Genesis Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genesis Energy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.