Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Khalid Muslih Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.77. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.39.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5894886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEI

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.