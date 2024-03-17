Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 958,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 550,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,213,000 after purchasing an additional 677,778 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,829. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

