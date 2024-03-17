GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock remained flat at $22.85 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

