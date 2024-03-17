GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Trading Up 3.8%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 21,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 26,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
GPO Plus Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
About GPO Plus
GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.
