Grin Price Tops $0.0687 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $256,727.58 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,576.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00588122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00125481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00205608 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00055055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

