Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $305.27 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $317.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,005,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 614,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

