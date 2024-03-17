Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCAAF remained flat at $37.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

