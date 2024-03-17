GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $41.70 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001329 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

