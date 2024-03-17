Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $34.71 million and $3.38 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $50.68 or 0.00075326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,975 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

