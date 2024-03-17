Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.77 ($0.02). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 255,189 shares trading hands.
Harvest Minerals Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 million, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.15.
About Harvest Minerals
Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Minerals
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.