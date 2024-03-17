HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of HashiCorp from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.
In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,768,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,596,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,457. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
