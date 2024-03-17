HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for Clene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.
Clene Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of CLNN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clene
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clene
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.