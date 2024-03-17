HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for Clene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Clene Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 172,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Clene during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 208.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.