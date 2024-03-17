HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for Clene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clene

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 172,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Clene during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 208.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.