Head to Head Comparison: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) & Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF)

Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cathedra Bitcoin and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathedra Bitcoin N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathedra Bitcoin 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cathedra Bitcoin and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Cathedra Bitcoin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cathedra Bitcoin and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathedra Bitcoin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BTCS $1.28 million 17.10 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -4.52

Cathedra Bitcoin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS.

Summary

BTCS beats Cathedra Bitcoin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It develops and operates bitcoin mining infrastructure; and data centers. The company was formerly known as Fortress Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. in December 2021. Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

