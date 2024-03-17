Head to Head Contrast: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) versus Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 33.18% 15.07% 7.74% Toro 179.23% 66.54% 31.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Partners and Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Toro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $1.31 billion 0.96 $433.64 million $14.08 2.95 Toro $78.47 million 1.38 $140.64 million $2.62 2.18

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Toro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

