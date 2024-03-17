Head to Head Contrast: NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) and Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) and Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and Aspen Aerogels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIBE Industrier AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Aspen Aerogels -19.19% -10.47% -7.20%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIBE Industrier AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aspen Aerogels 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and Aspen Aerogels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aspen Aerogels has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Aerogels is more favorable than NIBE Industrier AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and Aspen Aerogels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIBE Industrier AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.57 0.63 Aspen Aerogels $238.72 million 4.90 -$45.81 million ($0.66) -23.14

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Aerogels. Aspen Aerogels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIBE Industrier AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products, such as heat pumps, ventilation products and air conditioning, climate control systems, water heaters and accumulator tanks, district heating products, PV panels, domestic boilers, commercial washing machines, and tumble dryers for homes, apartment blocks, hotels, hospitals, and commercial properties. The NIBE Element business area provides various components and solutions for heating and control, which include tubular, aluminum, foil, thick film, PTC, high-power, and ceramic elements, as well as open spirals and tapes, heating cables and jackets, vacuum brazing, heat pump technology, resistors, heat exchangers, temperature sensors, flexible hoses, and control equipment to domestic and household appliances; commercial products and professional kitchens; energy; transport; advanced technology; medicine; and aviation sectors, as well as industrial projects sectors. The NIBE Stoves business area offers free-standing, wood-burning, gas, and electric stoves; heat-retaining products; and chimney systems, as well as accessories. NIBE Industrier AB (publ) was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Markaryd, Sweden.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; and Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market. It also offers Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

