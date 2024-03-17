Head-To-Head Review: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and Alpha Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $743.16 million 1.38 $117.41 million $2.34 9.52 Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 15.80% 23.06% 16.16% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Perion Network and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Perion Network and Alpha Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 2 3 0 2.60 Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network currently has a consensus price target of $38.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.35%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perion Network beats Alpha Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Alpha Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

