Head to Head Survey: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and Spruce Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $28.82 billion 0.46 -$202.00 million ($1.07) -59.75 Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.04 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.88

Spruce Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NRG Energy. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NRG Energy and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $52.71, indicating a potential downside of 17.54%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy -0.70% 44.03% 4.00% Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NRG Energy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Spruce Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions. It offers retail electricity and energy management, line and surge protection products, HVAC installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar, and portable lighting; retail services comprising demand response, commodity sales, energy efficiency, and energy management solutions; and system power, distributed generation, renewable and low-carbon products, carbon management and specialty services, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, and energy advisory services. In addition, the company trades in power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. It offers its products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, and Vivint. It serves residential, commercial, government, industrial, and wholesale customers. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

