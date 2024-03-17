Hedera Reaches One Day Volume of $99.15 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and approximately $99.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00082190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,699,675,942 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,699,675,941.847496 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11321881 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $102,961,614.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.