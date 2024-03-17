Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Holdings Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital makes up approximately 3.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $43,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 131,924 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

HTGC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 1,191,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

