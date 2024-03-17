Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.6 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

HESAF opened at $2,602.49 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $1,742.32 and a 1 year high of $2,646.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,271.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,090.06.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.