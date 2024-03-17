Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $156.74 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00006294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $156.74 million and approximately $81,890.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005683 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,146.75 or 0.99979097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010377 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00154513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.2797882 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $64,225.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.