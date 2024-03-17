HI Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $207,089.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,614.91 or 1.00078235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00152429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0005023 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $236,533.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

