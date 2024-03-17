HI Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $215,023.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005665 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015788 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,297.62 or 0.99997866 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010278 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00154446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0005023 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $236,533.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

