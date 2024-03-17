HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.09

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.09 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 122.38 ($1.57). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.59), with a volume of 4,342,439 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.08.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
