HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HMN Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
HMNF opened at $20.26 on Friday. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.14.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HMN Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in HMN Financial in the first quarter worth $236,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
