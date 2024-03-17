Hooked Protocol Price Reaches $1.31 on Top Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00001935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $178.51 million and $30.82 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.35488137 USD and is down -11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $34,906,130.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

