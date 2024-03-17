hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.29. hopTo shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

hopTo Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

