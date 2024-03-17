Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 91.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,650 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. B. Riley cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

