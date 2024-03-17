Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,507,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,992. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

