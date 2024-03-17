Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

AGNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 16,690,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,384,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 963.96 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

