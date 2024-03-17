Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 42,945 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 349,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 328,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 794,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

