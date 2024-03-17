Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TXN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,078,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

