Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 1,326,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,635. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

